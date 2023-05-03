The Ripley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and local officials joined together on Friday, April 28 in reverence of National Marker Day, to clean the historical marker located at the Tippah County Courthouse. Of those who participated in the cleanup of the Tippah County marker were: Janie Craig; Karen De Paul; Kelly Bullock; Beth Kuykendall; Cathy Duncan; Anne Cross (not pictured); District 1 supervisor Jimmy Gunn; District 3 supervisor Mike Graves; District 4 supervisor Glen Michael; and District 5 supervisor Chad Newby.
RIPLEY - On Friday, April 28, a group of Tippah County residents and government officials gathered together to commemorate National Marker Day.
A total of 15 historical markers have been placed throughout Tippah County over the years by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The markers provide essential education, enhance visitor experiences and preserve the local history. Ripley's chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met in downtown Ripley on Friday with local leaders to clean and brighten the historical marker located on the west side of the Tippah County Courthouse, which details how the county came to be in 1836.
This marker was erected by MDAH in 1998. Members of the DAR believe the marker hasn't been cleaned in nearly 25 years.
National Marker Day was founded in 2021 by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to celebrate local history and beautify the community, while also providing the opportunity for people to familiarize themselves with the area's past.
According to the Historical Marker database, there are 177,000 markers throughout the United States.
National Marker Day is a service-oriented event to bring people and communities together to maintain and preserve history. Chickasaw Nation Daughters of the American Revolution was only one of three chapters in the state of Mississippi to register with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to participate in the cleaning of markers on the national day of observance.
