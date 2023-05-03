rip-2023-05-03-news-marker-dar-1

The Ripley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and local officials joined together on Friday, April 28 in reverence of National Marker Day, to clean the historical marker located at the Tippah County Courthouse. Of those who participated in the cleanup of the Tippah County marker were: Janie Craig; Karen De Paul; Kelly Bullock; Beth Kuykendall; Cathy Duncan; Anne Cross (not pictured); District 1 supervisor Jimmy Gunn; District 3 supervisor Mike Graves; District 4 supervisor Glen Michael; and District 5 supervisor Chad Newby.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY - On Friday, April 28, a group of Tippah County residents and government officials gathered together to commemorate National Marker Day. 

