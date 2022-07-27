RIPLEY • Effective August 5, Tianeptine products, available online and in gas stations and turning users into addicts, will be banned in The City of Ripley.
The June 5 vote of the Ripley Board of Aldermen approved and amended the Ordinance Prohibiting the Use, Purchase, Possession, Distribution, Sale, or the Offering for Sale of Synthetic Cannabinoids Or Other Synthetic Products to include any item with Tianeptine, including but not limited to: brands/spellings, Tianeption, Tianptine Sodium, Zaza red, Zaza silver, Tianeptine red, Tianeptine white, Stablon kapis tablets, Tianeptine sulfate pills, Tianeptine sulfate powder, Toats gold, Coaxil, Salymbra, Tatinol, Tianeurax, Zinosal, Tianaa, Tianaa green, Tianaa red, Tianaa white, Pegasus.
Tianeptine is a drug that has not been approved for sale by the United States Food and Drug Administration in the United States, either as a drug or as a dietary supplement. However, the drug is not currently regulated by the Controlled Substances Act. Since Mississippi has not added the drug to its schedule of controlled substances, it is not illegal to possess the compound -- as long as it is not being marketed as a drug or dietary supplement. Products containing Tianeptine, marketed as "Red," "White," and "Green,” attempt to market to Kratom consumers (as Kratom was also sold as red, white, and green to signify differing effects).
The Board of Aldermen’s amended ordinance specifies the multiple names under which Tianeptine is marketed.
“We have chosen to ban all synthetic cannabinoids. It has become a problem and having similar effects as bath salts did some time ago," said Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham. “Also, we have taken it an extra step by banning all other synthetic products in the City of Ripley.”
Tianeptine may still available for sale outside the city limits in Tippah County. When asked to comment on the availability of Tianeptine outside the city limits, Board of Supervisors attorney, Sean Akins, explained, "In 2019, Tippah County passed a local ordinance to outlaw the use and possession of certain synthetic cannabinoids that were being sold in local convenience stores. However, there has been no request by law enforcement or otherwise to expand that ordinance to include Tianeptine."
A full and complete copy of the City of Ripley’s Amended Ordinance Prohibiting The Use, Purchase, Possession, Distribution, Sale or the Offering for Sale of Synthetic Cannabinoids Or Other Synthetic Products is available in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Ripley, Mississippi located at 500 South Main Street.
