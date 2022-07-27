RIPLEY • Mrs. Leigh Anne Sanderson is the new principal for Ripley Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Mrs. Sanderson comes to the South Tippah School District with over 30 years of experience in the field of education.
Originally from Henderson, Tennessee, she received her bachelor's degree from Freed-Hardeman University and her Master's in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi. She has served as a teacher, principal, and, for the past 4 years, a district administrator for the Marshall County School District, working with new employees, professional development, and public relations.
Sanderson is the proud mother of three daughters and grandmother of four. Her husband, Todd, is the technology director for Marshall County School District and preaches part-time for Holly Springs Church of Christ.
Regarding her appointment as principal of RES, Sanderson said, "We, the faculty, staff, and administration at Ripley Elementary School, will continue to build on the solid foundation created by such a strong group of current and past educators. Celebrating our successes, continually working with a clear vision, and keeping our core values in the forefront of all decisions will help us grow our students to be ready for the next step in their educational journey. As a school builder, I am committed to creating an environment where students and staff are supported which helps all to reach their full potential. Working with the community, I know, as a team, we will work together to accomplish new goals and overcome any challenges."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.