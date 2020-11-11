RIPLEY • The City of Ripley held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at city hall. Present were Mayor Pro-Tem Jon Grisham and Aldermen Joey Bryant, Stephen Freeman, Jackie McKenzie, Homer Richardson and Board Attorney Price Elliott. Mayor Chris Marsalis was absent.
The board acted on the following agenda items:
• Extended the executive order on wearing masks in public places until the December board meeting.
• Accepted the resignation of officer Ryan Swallow and advertised for a full time and part time police officer.
• Appointed Benny Jackson as Ripley Municipal Court Judge Pro Temp.
• Approved donations to Cars for Kids and Rue to the Rescue for $500 each.
• Hired Wendy Labarreare in maintenance for city hall and the police department.
• Approved sending Kathi Watson to Leadership Training.
• Approved advertising for the City Depository for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
• Set a public hearing for clean up properties
• The board approved the bid of $46,500 from Roberts Builders to construct new sidewalks for the J.C .Nance Park. Work on the sidewalks is expected to begin immediately.
Willie Johnson addressed the board to voice concerns about dogs in his neighborhood.
There is a board work day scheduled for Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.
The meeting adjourned and the next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.