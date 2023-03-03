rip-2023-03-03-news-station-update-1

The 76 gas station in Ripley has almost completely recovered from the tornado damage it sustained on Feb. 16.

 By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

Although the 76 gas station on City Ave. N in Ripley sustained the most damage of any business in the city, the location was only closed for two hours following last month’s tornado.

