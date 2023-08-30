RIPLEY -- Elizabeth Castro has been on a mission to make sure children from her village in Honduras and nearby villages receive a Christmas present.
Castro began this project twelve years ago, filling boxes for less than 100 children. Last year, 300 boxes were filled by Castro, plus her family and friends.
Teachers from these villages begin the process by helping their students complete an application. After receiving the applications, Castro translates the information into English and distributes applications and boxes to volunteers who fill them, wrap them, and return them to her to be shipped to Honduras. An unnamed individual makes sure the boxes make their way to Honduras before Christmas.
“Our goal is for each box to contain school supplies, basic hygiene products, a few items of clothing, a pair of shoes, and a toy for each child,” said Castro.
Each December, Castro returns to Honduras where she supervises the distribution of the boxes to the children of her home village. Her family members assist in the distribution in the other villages. Last year she was able to broadcast the distribution on Facebook Live.
Volunteers are needed now to fill boxes. Anyone interested in filling a box or two can contact Jennifer Huddleston by texting (662)-587-6807 or emailing huddlestonj@stsd.ms.
Boxes need to be filled, wrapped, and returned by Friday, Oct. 6.
