RIPLEY — Ripley’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen met at the Municipal Office Building at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, and took care of the following business, according to the most recently available minutes.
The following people were present: Mayor Jon Grisham; Alderman Jackie McKenzie; Alderman Ken Walker; Alderman Barry Cook; Alderman Stephen Freeman; Alderman Joey Bryant; W. Price Elliott, City Attorney; Charles Davis, City Auditor; Lisa Mauney, City Clerk; Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk; and Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk.
The board:
—Adopted the agenda
—Approved minutes of the regular board meeting of Oct. 5, 2021, the special board meeting of Oct. 22, 2021, and the special and executive meetings of Oct. 26, 2021.
—Hired Dallas Lumpkin as a full-time police officer for the City of Ripley Police Department effective immediately at the City of Ripley’s normal full-time rate of pay and upon a ninety (90) day probationary period.
—Heard from Tommy Rainey, who came before the board to discuss the Veterans Park. Mayor Grisham thanked Mr. Rainey for his appearance.
—Heard from Willie Johnson, who came before the board to discuss property cleanup issues. Mayor Grisham thanked Mr. Johnson for his appearance.
—Approved the docket of claims after they were presented by the city clerk. Claims Numbers 116497 through 116813 were approved for payment.
—Accepted the lowest and best bids for yearly supplies for the Year 2021-2022. The bids were reviewed by the City Clerk, Purchasing Agent, and the Mayor, all who developed a schedule of the lowest and best bids and incorporated into the minutes by reference.
—Accepted a $520 bid from Dell Harrell as the lowest and best bid For a SPT 3250 sewer cleaner.
—Accepted the lowest and best quote quote from Charles Hayes of $22,000 for a trencher.
—Adopted the following holidays for the municipal employees for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The Governor of the State of Mississippi has previously established those holidays for State employees.
—Accepted the the lowest and best quote from Roberts Builders in the amount of $5,900 for the placement of a junction box on South Line Street.
—Authorized the the City Clerk to make all necessary arrangements for the Municipal Mid-Winter Conference in Jackson, Mississippi, with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, upon proper documentation, and further, the City Clerk is authorized to pay these expenses and make the proper reservations.
—Approved advertising for an employee with the City of Ripley Water Department.
—Approved the City of Ripley transferring real property on Section Line Street to Mike Roberts. Aldermen determined that the property is no longer needed for municipal purposes; is not necessary for the financial welfare of the City; and that the transfer shall promote the social, cultural and economic welfare of the City of Ripley.
—Declared $50,000 in surplus funds in the City of Ripley Gas Department.
—Approved the City of Ripley transferring the $50,000 surplus from the City of Ripley Gas Department Fund to the City of Ripley Sewer Fund for maintenance purposes.
— Approved a Water System Emergency Response Plan.
—Approved Kathi Watson to be allowed to attend the leadership conference to be held in Starkville, Miss., on Nov. 3-5, 2021with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, upon proper documentation and further, the City Clerk is authorized to pay these expenses and make the proper reservations.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at 610 S. Jackson Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at 616 W. Tyndall Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at located at 611 S. Jackson Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at located at 1108 Hensley Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at located at located at 605A Northwest Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at located at located at 103 Moores Mill Road is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Set a public hearing for Dec. 7 to determine whether property located at located at located at 521 E. Walnut Street is in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
—Appointed Frank Norton as the City of Ripley Cemetery Supervisor.
—Adjourned.