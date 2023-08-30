Ripley Lion's Club member Kenneth Lence was awarded the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the highest honor any Lion's Club member can receive.
Ripley Lion's Club member Kenneth Lence was awarded the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the highest honor any Lion's Club member can receive.
Kenneth Lence was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship by former Lion's Club governor Jimmy Puckett during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 24.
RIPLEY - One of the highest honors available to those in the Lion’s Club was given to a local resident and longstanding member of the Lion’s Club this past Thursday, Aug. 24.
Kenneth Lence, longtime member of the Lion’s Club known for his service in the community and beyond, was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship in front of friends, family, and fellow Lion’s Club members during a meeting of the club last Thursday.
Lence was presented the award by former Lion’s Club governor Jimmy Puckett, who noted several of Lence’s accomplishments and efforts during his time as a Lion’s Club member. These include being an instrumental figure in obtaining grant money for the city of Ashland when tornados battered the area in 2010, as well as his work in aiding with children’s vision testing.
Born and raised in Ripley, Lence attended Palmer School in Tippah County before serving in Germany during the Korean War. After his time in the service, Lence spent time in the newspaper business, working in both the Southern Sentinel and New Albany Gazette newspapers. Lence has served as both Vice President and President of the Ripley Lion’s Club.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor awarded to those in the Lion’s Club, is named after the founder of Lions International and recognizes outstanding individuals within the club and their actions towards aiding humanitarian efforts within the community Along with the award itself, Lence’s name will be on display at the Lion’s Club International office in Oak Brook, Illinois.
For information regarding upcoming events or donation information, visit the Ripley, MS Lions Club Facebook page or visit lionsclub.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.