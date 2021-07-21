RIPLEY • The Ripley Main Street Garden Club, established in 2020, is set to do many projects in the city of Ripley this year. The Ripley Main Street Association decided to form the Ripley Main Street Garden Club to help with beautification projects in Ripley.
“The main focus of this group is to be project based,” said Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “A few of the things we’ll be working on this year is to decorate Downtown and the Museum at Christmas time.”
The Ripley Garden Club, formed before the Main Street Garden Club, sponsored a decorating contest for the downtown area. “We plan to do that again this year in the fall and winter,” said Behm. “It’s a fun and festive way to get the community involved in our downtown.”
Along with other community projects that Main Street is set to put on, the Garden Club intends on helping with the JC Nance Park. Behm said the Garden Club will be “planting a special prayer garden.”
“We would also like to have some type of community involved project like a community garden or sunflower field” said Behm.
Many previous members of the Ripley Garden Club joined the Main Street Garden club in 2020. Others who are interested in the Garden Club are encouraged to contact the Main Street office.
The Main Street office can be found at 111 E Spring St, Ripley, MS and can be contacted at (662)-512-0226.