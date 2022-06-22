Ripley Main Street recently received the Outstanding Public Arts Project Award from the Mississippi Main Street Association. This award recognizes a public arts endeavor that involves artists, arts organizations, and community development practitioners who have deliberately integrated arts and culture into community revitalization work.
Ripley Main Street's selection was based on its work with the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley.
An abandoned alley located in Ripley’s historic downtown was transformed into a Mississippi Hill Country Blues art project. Artists who defined the genre, such as Junior Kimbrough, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Othar Turner, Mississippi Fred McDowell, T Model Ford, and R.L. Burnside, are featured on the hand-painted murals installed in the Blues Alley. To continue the music theme, the alley also features a large guitar-shaped bench and interactive music ball that plays music from each of the blues artists featured on the wall.
The Blues Alley invites passersby to take a walk through this important part of Mississippi Hill Country’s history and culture. Ripley Main Street held their first blues block party in 2021 and plans to make this a yearly event. This alley has made a huge impact with the Ripley community by bringing together people of all ages, races, heritages, and life experiences.