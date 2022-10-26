RIPLEY • On Tuesday, Oct. 18, South Tippah School Board honored students, ranging from fifth to eighth grade, for achieving perfect scores on the 2021-22 state tests.
In a room full of parents and their children, all of the young scholars were applauded as their names were called while they walked to the center of the room to receive their certificates.
Ripley Middle School’s math scores featured the highest number of students, with a total of 26 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students scoring perfect on the state test.
“We were excited to see that many students being honored for excellence in academics,” South Tippah School Board Superintendent Tony Elliott said.
The sixth grade students were Jadarius Adams, Averlee Bryowsky, Andy Diaz, Brinson Gay and Joy Wilkerson.
The seventh grade math recipients were Arturo Jimenez, Bo Barefield, Shakiya Brown, Dylan Buchanan, Kylen Clark, Charlie Cross, Paxton Kennamore, Parker McAlister, Ruthie McCafferty, Hunter Miller, Mady Ormon, Joselyn Pina, Henry Rivera, Olivia Williams and Reese Willingham.
The eighth grade math students recognized were Kristian Gaillard, Jamya Morgan, Andrea Murillo, Dallas Starks, Brayden Stubbs, Ahnizya Wallace.
A few Ripley fifth grade students, Maralyn Russell and Peyton Williams, attained perfect status in math and Easton Hill did so in science.
Three students from Ripley Middle School recorded perfect on the English language arts (ELA) test, those being Dylan Buchanan in seventh grade, and Brinson Gay and Taylor Smith in sixth grade.
“South Tippah School Board is always very excited to recognize our students, whether it's academics or athletics,” Elliott said. “It's always great to be able to honor our kids.”
