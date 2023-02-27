rip-2023-03-01-news-walker-1

State Retired Education Personnel Association President Tommye Walker (standing) of Ripley joined State REPA Executive Secretary/Treasurer Rickie A. Vaughn (seated) of Southaven in addressing members of the DeSoto County REPA organization on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to quell fears that a recent move to pass House Bill 605 out of the Appropriations Committee in the State House of Representatives might take control of the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) out of the hands of the elected PERS board and put it under the control of legislators with veto power over financial decisions to be made in the future by the Board. Both Walker and Vaughn attended a meeting in Jackson last week to hear PERS Executive Director Ray Higgins state that the status of PERS is "stable" despite news articles to the contrary across the state.

DeSoto County state Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) retirees gathered at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting of the Retired Education Personnel Association at One and Only BBQ in Southaven. They were concerned about House Bill 605 that was about to be passed out of the Appropriations Committee a couple of weeks ago. When state retirees learned that the bill had been altered to give the State Legislature veto power over financial decisions made by the PERS Board, they began contacting legislators across the state to prevent its passage.

