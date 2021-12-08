Raevan Hatcher, originally from Ripley, MS, uses her creativity to help homeowners deck their halls for the holidays.
Raevan, 29 currently lives in Saltillo, MS with her husband, Dustin, 36, and two boys, Kohan, 6 and Beckett, 5. Raevan teaches kindergarten at Saltillo Primary. “I absolutely love seeing each student succeed and make memories throughout each day,” she says.
From making her classroom a magical learning space for her students to decorating her home for her own family to enjoy, Raevan loves to decorate, and the Christmas season is no exception. “I enjoy all the many traditions and the twinkle in the eyes of everyone during the holidays,” she says.
Raevan started decorating for people during Christmas about four years ago, just to help busy families out. With all the hustle and bustle that comes with the Christmas season, many families were looking for help decorating their homes. Enter Raevan.
“Word of mouth is how I started the first two years. Then, as time went on, social media helped a lot,” she recalls. “I began as a way to make extra money to help my family. Little did I know that the people I get to visit with during an appointment bless me more than I do them,” Raevan observes. “I love to hear about their day and check on each one. I’ve decorated many trees, and I can honestly say I love them all for different reasons.”
When asked what she enjoys most about the holiday season? According to Raevan, it’s the magic that comes with Christmas decor. “I wish Christmas could come more than once a year,” she says. “This time of year just brings happiness that is incomparable to others.” Raevan would love to help anyone that needs her during the Christmas season. She can be contacted at: (662) 587-9698.