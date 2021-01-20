RIPLEY • The Ripley Parks and Recreation Department, like many parks around the state, faced many new and unique problems in 2020.
For 2021, Ripley Parks and Park Director Jeremy Tidwell plan to take lessons learned in 2020 and make 2021 a year to both add exciting new additions as well as ensure safety for existing activities like little league.
“We started in June with tournaments, and we kind of got a feel for everything, talking with other directors in the region and in the state, to get a feel for what everyone was doing,” Tidwell said. “We got hand sanitizing stations around and signs saying to social distance. We’re outdoors but we just got to be careful, it’s just part of it. I think we got the right adjustments to make everything work so life can go on.”
One of the biggest changes planned for this year is the construction of a new gym, which according to the director, is projected to be ready in the spring.
“We’re hoping by little league, so right around April, everything will be done,” Tidwell said. “Weather will be a factor. The building is out there, they are ready for concrete. I feel like if we get some pretty days and get concrete poured it’ll be ready to go.”
COVID-19 has forced several tough decisions with several sports pertaining to Ripley Parks. However, this has not stopped forward planning with potential new sports and tournaments. Most notable among these is the potential for the addition of youth volleyball, a natural progression based on the increased popularity of volleyball in the area.
“We’ll have the same gym. I know everybody’s kinda wanting to play basketball this year, but with COVID it’s one of those things where maybe next fall we can do basketball. We’re gonna try our hands at youth-league volleyball. Volleyball has become a big deal around here. We had a lot of softball tournaments at the park, and I thought with volleyball coming in, it may take away from softball, but they both have big crowds. Softball has a big crowd but volleyball is getting just as big, so it’s like everybody’s finding their own thing.”
“Volleyball is steadily growing, so if we can do some volleyball tournaments or some youth-league volleyball, it’s only going to help.”
These are just a few things that Ripley Parks have planned for 2021, along with the possibility of inter-park competition with other local park commissions, as well as the always interesting prospect of travel ball. Regardless of the potential challenges 2021 could bring, the Ripley Parks Department promises to have big things planned for the young athletes of Ripley and Tippah County.