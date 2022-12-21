RIPLEY • The Ripley Police Department is attempting to start a new tradition in Tippah County around the holiday season.
The department held the first shop with a cop event in Tippah County last Friday, Dec. 16.
Shop with a Cop is a popular event in which police take local children shopping for Christmas presents. Individuals and businesses donate to a fund which is then divided up between the children.
Those children, chaperoned by a few officers, were taken to Ripley Walmart to pick out whatever they wanted. Some went straight to the toys, while others decided to pick out some new clothes.
This year, the fund raised a little over $3,000. The event had 13 donors, including businesses and individuals.
“We see kids that probably aren’t going to get a Christmas,” Lieutenant Tim Windham said. “If they get a Christmas it’s probably going to be little to nothing.”
Windham spearheaded the effort to start a Shop with a Cop campaign in Tippah County after seeing Tupelo Police take part in it last year. He saw it as a good opportunity to connect with the community while giving a handful of kids a Christmas they likely would have never had.
The Department went to schools in both North and South Tippah to ask if they had any kids they wanted to nominate for the program.
“Once they gave me names I started checking into kid’s discipline and stuff at school,” Windham said. “That’s pretty much how we chose them. Teachers and counselors know these kids' backgrounds.”
In total, nine kids from nearly all schools in Tippah County took part in the event. Three from Ripley, two from Pine Grove, and one each from Blue Mountain, Falkner and Walnut.
“Hopefully next year the word will get out that this is what we’re doing, maybe we can do the whole county,” Windham said. “I’ll at least get two to four kids from every school.”
Local businesses and individuals who donated funds for the children's gifts were Hankins, Farrow-Ward Ford, Food Giant, Ripley Market, Chevron at Dumas and Hwy 4, Larry Windham, Janita Mann, In and Out Tobacco, Primary Care Clinic, Dr. Elliott, Hollis Garrison, Dr. Norris Howell and Oil-Dri.
Windham is hopeful the event will grow in the coming years. His goal is to make Shop with a Cop a big annual event for the Tippah County community.
“We just want to see these kids smile and have a Christmas,” Windham said.
