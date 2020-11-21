RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department is asking for help with identifying suspects in two break-ins at area businesses recently.
According to Police Chief Scott White, in the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 16, Luna Brothers Auto Sales on City Ave. was broken into. Surveillance video appears to show two people inside the building. No other details are available.
Another break-in occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Hollis Pharmacy. It appears a suspect broke a window and forced entry into the building, according to surveillance video. It appears that once inside the building, the alarm went off and the suspect ran out.
The burglary at the pharmacy may be connected to two other pharmacy burglaries that occurred in New Albany and Sherman the same day.
If you have any information on the Luna Brothers break-in or the Hollis Pharmacy break-in, please call the Ripley Police Department at 662-837-2215 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that helps solve the case.