rip-2023-03-28-news-rpc-1

Rev. Dr. Jody Hill pastors Ripley Presbyterian Church.

 By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

Ripley Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Holy Week services Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. each evening. The church says all are invited to join for the 30 to 40 minute worship services. This year marks the church’s first in-person Holy Week Services since 2019.

Newsletters

justin.dial@journalinc.com

Recommended for you