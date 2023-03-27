Ripley Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Holy Week services Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. each evening. The church says all are invited to join for the 30 to 40 minute worship services. This year marks the church’s first in-person Holy Week Services since 2019.
Reverend Dr. Jody Hill, pastor of Ripley Presbyterian Church, will share a Lenten message each night. Special music will be provided by the Ripley area Community Choir and students from Blue Mountain Christian University.
In addition to the Holy Week services, the church will also have a Maundy evening service at 7 p.m. on April 29.
"Maundy is derived from the Latin word for 'mandate.' It commemorates the night Jesus shared the Last Supper with his disciples before his crucifixion." Hill said. "After the meal, and before his arrest, Jesus gave his friends a new commandment or 'mandate,' that they love one another, as He had loved them."
According to church member Jennifer Huddleston, the worship opportunities at Ripley Presbyterian Church are an excellent way for the Christian community to join together in love and celebrate this holy season in the life of their faith.
Additionally, the music ministry of Ripley Presbyterian Church along with members of the community choir will present A Journey through Lent in Scripture and Song at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Ripley Presbyterian Church.
This service is modeled after the Lessons and Carols Christmas program. In this Lenten program, New Testament readings cover the life, ministry, persecution, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Interspersed with the readings will be traditional Lenten hymns and choral selections by Joel Raney, Anna Laura Page, Tim Dudley-Smith, Christopher Idle, Lloyd Larson, Craig Courtney, Charles Wesley and David Davenport.
