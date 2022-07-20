RIPLEY• The Ripley Public Library has installed a new Story Walk at J.C. Nance Park. Children and their parents are welcome to come by and read Pete the Cat at the Beach, scan the QR code for more information, or stop by the Ripley Public Library for a scavenger hunt sheet.

