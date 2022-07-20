RIPLEY• The Ripley Public Library has installed a new Story Walk at J.C. Nance Park. Children and their parents are welcome to come by and read Pete the Cat at the Beach, scan the QR code for more information, or stop by the Ripley Public Library for a scavenger hunt sheet.
In addition to the Story Walk, Librarian Eric Melton mentioned other library happenings: "We are entering the last two weeks of Summer Reading Program and, for our readers, please fill out a list of the books you have read for a certificate and prizes when you come by the Ripley Public Library. Don’t forget the meet and greet at Grace this Friday at noon with Carl Rollyson, a part of the William Faulkner tour!"
For more information on any of these happenings, call the library at (662) 837-7773.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
