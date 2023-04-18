The Ripley Public Library is gearing up for National Library Week, which runs from April 23 to April 29 and will include activities at the library each day.
To kick things off, on Saturday, April 22, the Ripley Public Library will host military historian and Ripley native Philip C. Shackelford for a book signing. His new book, Rise of the Mavericks, is "a historical monograph exploring the rise and Cold War history of the U.S. Air Force Security Service."
Shackelford currently serves as the library director at South Arkansas Community College. He is also a past president of the Arkansas Library Association and was selected for the American Library Association Emerging Leaders program.
"Ripley Public Library invites you to stop in and discover the many free programs, services and materials available," Ripley Public Library branch librarian Eric Melton said. "We'll offer daily opportunities to explore our services while browsing for a great new read."
Following Shackelford's visit to the library on Saturday, Monday, April 24 will officially begin National Library Week.
On Monday, a golden ticket will be available to find in the books that will allow the finder to receive a free prize. On Tuesday, the theme will be a scavenger hunt for children, followed by Family History Day with Felecia Caples of Tippah County Archives speaking at the library about how to connect with family members from the past.
On Thursday, special story time readings at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. will be the theme. On Friday, children will have the opportunity to show their art talent by coloring on sheets that will be displayed in the library meeting room alongside a special art collection provided by Tommy Covington. Saturday will wrap up National Library week with book tasting, which provides opportunities to explore new reading ideas with tables displaying themes for individuals to sample.
"Libraries today are creative and engaging community centers where people can share ideas, explore new technologies or just relax with friends old and new," Melton said. "Libraries and librarians are partners within their communities with educational resources and cultural programming for all ages."
The Ripley Public Library recently expanded its hours to 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
