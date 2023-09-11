RIPLEY - A Ripley resident is facing several felony charges, including eight counts of attempted murder, after a serious incident that took place last week.
Roy Richardson, 41, was booked into the Tippah County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
According to Tippah County Investigator Josh Bateman, Richardson got into a car wreck on Old Highway 15 near the Buena Vista area just outside of the Ripley city limits the day before the arrest. A volunteer firefighter and his wife pulled over to assist Richardson and, according to Bateman, were then threatened with a firearm before Richardson stole the vehicle.
Since the firefighter’s wife arrived in a second vehicle, the second vehicle gave chase according to Bateman. Richardson is accused of shooting at the second vehicle and a random third vehicle. The allegedly under-the-influence Richardson crashed once again on County Road 701 and allegedly shot at the other vehicles.
Tippah County deputies and Ripley police officers arrested him at the scene of the second crash. He allegedly assaulted an officer during the arrest. No casualties or major injuries were reported.
Along with the eight attempted murder charges, Tippah County investigators charged Richardson with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and assault on an officer. He also faces carjacking charges in the City of Ripley, Bateman said.
Richardson has been denied bond.
