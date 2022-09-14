RIPLEY • Earlier this year, the design committee of Ripley Main Street Association (RMSA) came up with an idea to create a quilt trail in Ripley, showcasing African-American quilt patterns.
The painted replicas of quilts along the trail will be more than replicas of colorful patches of fabric: the African American quilts portrayed on the trail represent significant artistic pieces of both the past and present history for black Americans. They tell stories of slavery and segregation. Walking the trail, the quilt paintings will both provide viewers with valuable history lessons and will represent beacons of hope. The African American quilts which will be represented on this trail are symbols of culture, community, and freedom.
RMSA was awarded a matching grant from MS Hills National Heritage Area to create an African American Quilt Art trail near the start of 2022 to help bring this project to life.
“We plan on starting out with 10 boards and one big board. They will be placed at historic significant places in town. We will get help from art students, young at heart, and African-American churches,” Elizabeth Behm, Main Street Director, explained.
Students in the Ripley High School Art II class have recently completed a unit of study on quilts. Students have conducted research on the history of quilting, names and significance of quilt patterns and artists such as Faith Ringgold, Bisa Butler, and the Gee’s Bend Quilters. Students created their own hand sewn story quilt in the style of Ringgold.
The students’ culminating activity for the unit of study on quilts is participation in the African American Quilt Trail project, through which art teacher, Julie Eaton, provides students with a multidisciplinary approach to art. Making the painted quilt boards also involves math, as students must use precision in replicating the quilt patterns to scale, and history, as students learn about how the quilts represent African American heritage.
The students will design and paint a large quilt pattern at J.C. Nance Park in the next few months.
In addition, several community members have shared quilts and photos of quilts made by family members. Ripley resident, Miriam Anderson, is one of several locals working on creating a board for the quilt trail. The quilt board she is painting is in honor of her deceased mother, Elaine Vivian Patrick Simelton, who was a quilter.
“My mother was, in my very biased opinion, one of the best-dressed women of all time,” said Anderson. “The quilt in the pictures is from scraps such as satin, silk, velvet, etc. that my mother had a lot of her clothing made from. Hopefully, upon completion of the project, my mother's quilt replica will make its home in the Historical Room at the Ruckersville Old School, where mother taught and was Curator of the Historical Room.”
In addition to creating a board for the quilt trail, Anderson also shared several images of her mother’s quilt patterns with the Ripley High School art students to recreate.
Ripley resident Brenda Storey is painting three boards for the project. Like Anderson, Storey is painting in honor of her mother.
Storey partnered with two artists to sketch the quilt patterns onto the boards for her: Thomas Simmons of Ripley, and Mary Beth Provine, a student at Saltillo High School. Storey recently began painting the quilt patterns sketched by the artists onto the boards, and plans to continue painting the boards with her sister, Carolyn, and her friends.
“The concept for a community quilt project is awesome. Quilting was a big part of my mother's life and the lives of many of her friends. She would be honored and humbled that her quilts are included in this project,” Storey said.
The African American Art Quilt Trail project started in May and hopefully will be finished by November of this year. Once the paintings are completed, they will be displayed in the art window on the corner of Spring and Commerce Street on the square. After being displayed for a month, the paintings will be placed in different areas of historic downtown Ripley.
