RIPLEY • The Ripley Board of Aldermen held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at City Hall. Present were Mayor Chris Marsalis and Board Members Joey Bryant, Stephen Freeman, Jon Grisham, Jackie McKenzie, and Homer Richardson.
Resident Lauren Gay presented Mayor Marsalis with a gift on behalf of her family in memory of Ripley residents who have passed away during the past year from the COVID pandemic. The Gay family purchased a star named “Ripley’s Lost Diamonds 2020”. Gay presented a framed certificate along with the star coordinates to the mayor and board.
The board approved the following agenda items:
• Continued the executive order mandating masks in public places in the city limits
• Approved an agreement with the Tippah County Election Commissioners and the Circuit Clerks office for municipal elections this year. The aldermen appointed Buford Baylis, David Duncan and Coley Reno as Municipal Election Commissioners.
• Purchased an ad in the Ripley High School Baseball Program
• Approved the 2021 Holiday Schedule
• Approved to advertise for part time summer help at the city park. The park plans to have little league baseball this spring and will begin sign ups later in January. The park is currently scheduled to host several tournaments and will be seeking participants and sponsorships in the coming weeks.
• Awarded a bid to sell the Norwall Building to Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply.
• Declared a surplus of $125,000 in the Gas Fund and transferred the surplus to the General Fund to be used for paving in the city.
• Adopted a resolution declaring January Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
With no further business the meeting adjourned. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.