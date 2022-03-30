Rustic Pathways, a company specializing in global teen adventure travel and community service programs, is featuring 17-year-old Ripley resident, Rebecca Salinas, in their online magazine, Rustic Spirit Spotlights, for her impact work.
Whether it be passing out food, donating her time or volunteering with clubs or on her own, Rebecca is always helping around her community. She is a member of NEMYF, an organization that fundraises for non-profit organizations focused on the education and creativity of future generations.
Rebecca is also a Ripley Main Street Ambassador. In this role, she finds ways to bring joy into the community and works on projects like holiday activities for local children or displaying art in the town.
Rebecca loves hanging out with friends, volunteering, scrapbooking, playing Sims 4 and painting in her free time. In college Rebecca plans to become a certified Nursing Assistant so she can work in healthcare while obtaining a degree at Baptist Health Sciences University for Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She aspires to use her skills to help people in need of health services both within her community and worldwide.
