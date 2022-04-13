The mayor and board of aldermen of the City of Ripley met at the Municipal Office Building at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Advertising for a variety of positions, purchase of new police vehicles, payment of docket claims, approval for travel and training, and the establishment of a Ripley Tourism Council was approved at the meeting.
Mayor Jon Grisham, Alderman Jackie McKenzie, Alderman Stephen Freeman, Alderman Barry Cook, Alderman Joey Bryant, Alderman Ken Walker, Charles Davis, City Auditor, W. Price Elliott, City Attorney, Lisa Mauney, City Clerk, Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk, and Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk were present.
Meeting minutes from February 1, 2022 were approved.
Elizabeth Behm and Chris Lewellen appeared before the board to discuss the Ripley Tourism Council.
Shirley Mercer appeared before the board to discuss a pothole complaint on Cooper Street.
Palmer Jones appeared before the board to discuss a memorial service at the Veterans Park and the VFW.
Tommy Crum appeared before the board to discuss the VFW.
The following motions were unanimously adopted, unless otherwise noted:
• to pay claims Numbers 117791 through 118107 (available for viewing through Mayor’s office).
• to advertise for a part-time office employee with the City of Ripley Park and for part-time, temporary employees for the summer programs and city departments.
• to declare surplus funds in the City of Ripley Gas Department in the amount of $25,000.00.
• for Scott Watson be allowed to attend the Internet Crimes Against Children National Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas, with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• to allow Lisa Mauney, Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson be allowed to attend the Municipal Clerk's Certification Training to be held in Oxford, Mississippi.
• to accept the resignation of David Brotherton as gas department employee.
• to advertise for an employee with the City of Ripley Water Department.
• to advertise for two full-time police officers with the City of Ripley Police Department.
• to allow Josh Sanderson to attend training in Biloxi, Mississippi and to attend MWPCOA Conference in Meridian.
• to accept the quote of Colom Construction, Inc. in the amount of $48,200.00 is the lowest and best quote to repair the bridge on Jefferson Street (contingent upon State Aid approval).
• to allow Kathi Watson be allowed to attend Leadership Conference to be held in Biloxi.
• to establish the Ripley Tourism Council as outlined in attached Exhibit "B,” available for viewing through the mayor’s office.
• to approve a contribution to Ripley Main Street for a grant application in the amount of $10,000.00.
• that the City of Ripley purchase two Ford Explorers for the City of Ripley Police Department at the state contract rate.
• to approve a raise as evidenced in the City's next payroll cycle for Courtney Lewis.
• to allow Lisa Mauney, Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson to attend CMO elective evening classes in Oxford.
The meeting was adjourned.
There will be a special session held on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Office Building.