RIPLEY – Area municipalities went to the polls Tuesday, June 6, to elect mayors and boards of aldermen. In Ripley, the aldermen are elected by wards. In Ashland, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner and Walnut, the top five people receiving the most votes will serve as aldermen. Mayors and aldermen are elected for four-year terms. The following are the unofficial election results for Ripley, Walnut and Dumas.
In Ripley:
Mayor
Jon Grisham (R) 225
Aldermen Ward 1
Joey Bryant (R) 13
Alderman Ward 2
Rico McDonald (D) 60
Ken Walker (R) 187
Alderman Ward 3
Jackie McKenzie (D) 9
Alderman Ward 4
Stephen Freeman (R) 12
Alderman at Large
Barry Cook (R) 217
In Walnut:
Mayor
Vicki Skinner 99
Aldermen
Allan Crum 53
Larry Dollar 76
Robert A. Harris 45
Chase Hopper 25
Joshua James 80
Scottie Jones 35
Manse Pulliam 74
Scott Pulliam 97
Dallas Word 43
In Dumas:
Mayor
Bradley Lawson
Alderman
Tammy Almand 54
Stephen Floyd 37
Wendy Gates 37
Kathleen Henson 65
Penny Hill 62
John Orman 65
