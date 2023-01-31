Itawamba Community College’s Health Sciences Division will host a Code Blue and Red event from 8:30 a.m.-noon, Feb. 10, in the Health Science Education Center at the Tupelo Campus.
Students from 12 area schools will be on campus in two shifts (8:30 and 10:15 a.m.) to view simulations of three real-life scenarios, said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation. A North Mississippi Medical Center ambulance will arrive, and the students will see first-hand the need for and the role healthcare professionals play in the process. “It will be an impactful program,” Holloway said, “Our hope is that these students see the ‘real-life’ expertise used by the graduates of ICC’s programs.”
Participating programs include students and faculty from Associate Degree Nursing, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Sciences, Health Information, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Practical Nursing, Public Health, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care and Surgical Technology.
Dean of Health Science Instruction Tonya Vaughn said that this event will be an exceptional interprofessional education opportunity. “IEP is a new emphasis area in healthcare education. The goal of these efforts is to develop knowledge, skills and attitudes that result in interprofessional team behaviors and competence. The end result will be to foster collaboration and appreciation for the various healthcare roles to improve the overall quality of care.”
Students from Holly Springs Career and Technical Center, Houlka Attendance Center, Houston Career and Technical Education Center, Itawamba Career and Technical Center, Monroe County Career and Technical Center, Mooreville High School, Okolona Career and Technical Center, Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technical Center, Ripley High School, Saltillo High School, South Pontotoc High School and Walnut Attendance Center.
The event is closed to the public.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&