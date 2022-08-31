RIPLEY • The Ripley Arts Council/Stage on Main at Dixie Theatre will host 2022 Grammy Award-Winning Mississippi hill country blues artist, Cedric Burnside, on Saturday, Sept. 3rd at Stage on Main in Ripley.
43-year-old Burnside, the torchbearer of the Northeast Mississippi hill country blues and winner of "Best Traditional Blues Album" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2021 album, I Be Trying.
Raised in Holly Springs and now residing in Ashland, Burnside has a fondness for Ripley, cultivated over a lifetime of local connections made through his music.
He and his partner, Chuck Duncan, have set up an office at 112 E Jefferson St in Ripley. They anticipate opening the Jook Joint on the square in Dianne Pulse’s old location, where they hope that residents will gather to enjoy music from a variety of musicians from all over. Construction delays have postponed the completion of the Jook Joint, but that has not deterred the pair from their vision of residents gathering to enjoy music on the square.
Burnside and Duncan have created a partnership with The Ripley Arts Council’s Stage on Main. The partnership has successfully hosted two other shows prior to Burnside’s September 3 show: Little Joe Ayers played Stage on Main on Aug. 7, and comedian Drew Davis performed Aug. 20. Other different types of performances are coming.
The venue, Stage on Main at Dixie Theatre's name represents a broadening of offerings at the theatre's 106 S. Main Street location.
Roxanne Ward, Stage on Main's president, explained, "As Dixie Theatre, the stage is open for plays only; now, with the addition of Stage on Main, we have opened the stage to many different types of performances."
And there's many more to come. Updates regarding future performances will be posted on the Ripley Arts Council's Facebook page.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited, and are $10 each. Contact Stage on Main at (662) 993-ARTS to reserve.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.