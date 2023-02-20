rip-2023-02-22-news-bmcu-cacl-1

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Robert J. Morgan, Christian author, speaker, and Bible teacher, will deliver the keynote address for the Christian Action Commission Lectures at 7 p.m. Thurs., March 30, in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium at Blue Mountain Christian University. The event is free and open to the public. The first one hundred guests to enter the Auditorium will receive a complimentary book authored by Dr. Morgan.

