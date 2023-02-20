BLUE MOUNTAIN • Robert J. Morgan, Christian author, speaker, and Bible teacher, will deliver the keynote address for the Christian Action Commission Lectures at 7 p.m. Thurs., March 30, in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium at Blue Mountain Christian University. The event is free and open to the public. The first one hundred guests to enter the Auditorium will receive a complimentary book authored by Dr. Morgan.
“To have Rob Morgan as the speaker for the inaugural Christian Action Commission Lectures at Blue Mountain Christian University is a true honor!” said Dr. Ronald Meeks, BMCU chair & professor of biblical studies. “
Morgan is a best-selling, gold-Illuminations, and gold-medallion winning writer with more than 35 books in print and approximately 5 million copies in circulation in multiple languages. He has appeared on numerous television and radio shows and speaks widely at churches, conferences, schools, and corporate events. He has worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, doing advance work for the crusades. He has also conducted conferences for mission groups worldwide.
Morgan recently transitioned to serve full-time as leader of Robert J. Morgan Ministries, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose goal is to energize God’s people with a greater understanding and appreciation of the Bible and Christian heritage. Preceding this transition, Morgan was involved in pastoral ministry for over 40 years in Nashville, Tenn.
“Dr. Morgan was selected to deliver these lectures because he understands the teachings of the Holy Scriptures, the history of Christianity in the world, and the challenges of evangelism and discipleship in contemporary life,” stated Dr. Meeks. “Those who come to these lectures will be inspired by his words and challenged to think about their Christian faith.”
The Christian Action Commission, which is part of the Mississippi Baptist Convention and based in Jackson, Mississippi, addresses moral, social, and ethical issues. The Commission is led by Dr. Kenny Digby, who envisioned the establishment of the Lectures and currently serves as the Executive Director-Treasurer.
Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the lectures in the foyer of the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium.