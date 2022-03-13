HICKORY FLAT • Ukrainian souvenirs adorn the walls and surfaces of the Rowland family's Hickory Flat home.
A Ukraine flag, a decorative ceramic house, a nesting doll and dozens of other keepsakes serve as reminders of the family's many visits to the country over the past 16 years. What they thought would be a one-time summer mission trip led to them spending the next 13 summers in Ukraine.
Robby Rowland, 52, and his wife, Felesha, 49, first traveled to Ukraine together in 2006 to spend the summer doing mission work and quickly fell in love with the country and its people. They’ve even adopted a daughter from Ukraine.
Now, separated from their second home by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Rowlands have shifted their charitable efforts toward helping the people they love however they can from 6,000 miles away.
The Rowlands in Ukraine
After Robby Rowland tagged along with a group of Christian missionaries from Prentiss County on short-term Ukrainian mission trips to the cities of Odessa in 2003 and Mykolaiv in 2004, leaders of Springdale Baptist Church, where Rowland then served as youth pastor, worked out a plan for the family to work in Ukraine for the entire summer.
During the early years of their mission work, the Rowlands helped various small churches in Poltava, Ukraine. They'd visit orphanages and children's hospitals. They also hosted Bible schools, day camps, sports camps and an English club in the community.
Robby Rowland, who now serves as associate pastor at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, and Felesha Rowland, director of the My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic in Ripley, now consider Ukraine their second home.
Their daughters, Tuesdae and Page, spent many summers with them there. And in 2017, the Rowlands adopted a daughter, Dasha, from an orphanage in Ukraine.
The family met Dasha in 2012 when she was 5 years old, and although the family had never talked about adoption, Robby Rowland said it was meant to be.
"The Lord just put Dasha on our heart and in our life," Robby Rowland said, in much the same way they felt called to serve in Ukraine years earlier.
In early 2017, after several years of disruptions and red tape, Dasha's file was finally about to be placed into the international adoption pool.
They left Mississippi on Jan. 12, 2017 and were standing at the door when the State Department for Adoption opened at 9 a.m. in Kyiv on the day Dasha became eligible for international adoption. It took a few more months to finalize everything, but the family returned home at the end of April with a new daughter.
Now 14 years old, Dasha does homebound school and enjoys painting, roller skating, fishing, playing basketball, running and biking with her parents on the Tanglefoot Trail.
"She's a Mississippi girl now," Felesha Rowland said of Dasha. "You can't even tell she has an accent anymore."
Southern hospitality meets Eastern hospitality
Robby Rowland said he can't explain what drew the family back to Ukraine summer after summer.
"We just feel like that's where we were called," Rowland said. "We just really felt a deep longing or calling to be there. Through various circumstances, the Lord orchestrated it."
It's easy to feel at home there. Ukrainians are very hospitable, Rowland said, not at all unlike Mississippians.
"I love them," Robby Rowland said. "I wish I was sitting over there right now. Even with the war going on, I would love to be there."
Although people might be less likely to greet one another on the street or in grocery stores, once you make a friend in Ukraine, there's a deep connection, the couple said.
"If you go to someone's home, you're going to have tea and cookies or chocolates," Felesha Rowland said.
"You're going to be there a couple of hours," Robby Rowland said jokingly. "You just can't get away. It's like going to your grandmother's."
Communication from a war-torn second home
The last time the Rowlands visited Ukraine was 2019. A trip was scheduled for 2020 — they'd even purchased plane tickets — but it was canceled by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus also prevented their return in 2021, but the Rowlands had hoped to go back this year.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month dashed those hopes.
Most of the family's summer mission trips were spent in Poltava, a city roughly two hours away from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
But in 2019, the Rowlands spent the summer working in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.
The city was bombed heavily during the opening gambit of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. Neighborhoods they once walked have been attacked, and the metro they'd ride five or six times a day now serves as a bomb shelter for citizens desperate to escape Russian shelling.
"Some of our neighborhoods, the metro we'd ride five or six times a day," Robby Rowland said. "Now people are living down there. It's just unbelievable."
At this point, the Rowlands don't know when they'll return to Ukraine, but they have stayed in constant contact with friends there despite an eight-hour time difference.
Robby Rowland said he hasn't gotten a full night's sleep since the war began — a combination of worrying about friends, checking for the latest updates on the war and communicating with those who contact him at all hours of the day.
"A lot of these people that we met that first year through all of these connections, we still talk to on social media," Felesha Rowland said. "A lot of them are messaging, wanting advice."
Collecting money for refugee families
In the weeks since the start of Russia's invasion, the Rowlands have been in contact with hundreds of Ukrainians they know, some of whom have remained in the country. Others are among the more than 2 million Ukrainians who have fled to nearby European countries.
Many have had to leave at a moment's notice, taking only the bare necessities — clothes, important documents, money, maybe a few precious photos. And the Rowlands have heard from families whose husbands have taken their wives and children to the border and said goodbye, unable to evacuate themselves because of a ban on men ages 18 to 60 leaving the country.
Eager to help, the Rowlands turned to their stateside friends for aid. For years, the Rowlands have hosted a private Facebook group called "Rowlands in Ukraine" to share updates on their travels and mission work in the country. Recently, it's been used to request prayers for friends in Ukraine.
The Rowlands, and Pine Grove Baptist Church, have begun collecting money to send directly to refugee families they've known personally through the many years they've worked in Ukraine.
They can still send money to many parts of Ukraine, but the funds will also be sent to women and their children who have been forced to flee the country, leaving their husbands home to defend the country.
The couple strongly encourages people to give to reputable Christian organizations like Samaritan's Purse and SEND International, but wanted to create a way to provide direct financial aid to families.
Besides money, Robby Rowland asks for prayers for families and churches that have been split up and displaced.
Rowland said he prays that there will be a ceasefire and he'll be able to return to Ukraine soon. But even if that doesn't come to pass, he hopes to travel to Poland or western Ukraine to help with refugee relief at some point.
"Right now, it's like a full-blown faucet," he said. "I'm hoping at some point it gets to a trickle, where you can go in and set up stuff."