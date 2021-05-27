RIPLEY • The Ripley Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a local sporting goods store Wednesday evening.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, officers responded to an alarm at Hibbett Sports, on City Ave. South, around 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Once on the scene, officers found that there had been an armed robbery. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money after tying up both employees at the store.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a mask, glasses, black hoodie, and sweatpants. He left the scene in a Lexus sedan, possibly with a Tennessee tag.
Anyone with information should call the Ripley Police Department at 662-837-2215 or Crime Stoppers.