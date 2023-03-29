RIPLEY • My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic's annual Run For Life 5K race is on the horizon. This Saturday, April 1, hundreds of participants will gather at My Choices Clinic in Ripley to raise funds for the ministry of My Choices.
The race will begin at My Choices Clinic on Bails Road at 8 a.m. before heading south toward downtown Ripley. The route will go as far south as Third Street before heading north on Commerce Street and looping back around to My Choices Clinic.
As of last week, the race had around 100 people signed up to participate. That number is expected to grow as the race nears.
"We have a lot that will sign up the day of, usually between 200-300 depending on the weather," Co-director and director of development at My Choices Terri Stanford said. "We have had as many as 400 in the past."
There will be awards for the top male and female finishers in overall, masters and grandmasters. Additionally, the top three in each age group will also receive awards. The age groups for the race begin at children aged one to nine, then are split into intervals five years up until 75 and above.
"We have medals for the top three in each age category with each age group being five years," Stanford said. "Top three winners overall, male and female, will receive medals and yeti-like cups."
According to My Choices, "The funds raised will go to the ministry of My Choices to help sustain its mission of offering compassionate support, accurate information and positive alternatives to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy."
The first 5k race hosted by My Choices was held in 2006 and has taken place annually every year except 2020 which was canceled due to COVID.
"We are expecting to have lots of fun," Stanford said. "We are hoping the weather will be good because that will determine the size of the crowd. We will have lots of homemade treats as well as items from the store such as fruit, Gatorade, water and other treats."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&