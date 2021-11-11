It was a day that changed America forever.
Of the many images of the Kennedy assassination, perhaps none touched the hearts of a grieving nation more than the picture of John F. Kennedy Jr., on his third birthday, standing with his sister, Caroline, his mother, Jacqueline, and his uncles, Edward and Robert, as he saluted his father’s flag-draped casket as it was carried out from St. Matthew's Cathedral. Dan Farrell, who captured the unforgettable photo, which was published on the cover of Daily News, said in a 2013 interview with CNN that what he witnessed through his lens that day was “the saddest thing he’s ever seen in his whole life.”
The famous salute John F. Kennedy Jr. gave during his father’s funeral procession 50 years ago was no accident, according to a former Secret Service agent.
Clint Hill, the Secret Service Agent assigned to Jackie Kennedy, said in a 2013 interview aired on CBS's "Face the Nation" that the younger Kennedy had been working on a proper military salute for months, following his mother’s request that he accompany his father on a visit to the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
According to the Pollitico blog, Kennedy wanted her son to learn the salute so that he could perform it alongside military members during the visit, but he struggled and wanted to use his left hand. He did it perfectly on the day of the visit but continued to struggle afterwards.
On the morning of the funeral, Secret Service agents tried to keep John Jr. occupied, and he continued to work on the salute. It is during this time that Sr. Master Sgt. Felix A. Jones, Jr., who accompanied JFK’s body from Dallas to Washington, claims that, in just a few minutes, he taught the boy the proper salute that he performed in front of his father’s casket, at the boy’s insistence. Jones, reminiscing about that poignant moment, stated, “When he saw his daddy the last time, he saluted him, then he looked for me— the man with all the stripes in the stands.”
This is just one of many amazing memories from the forty years of military service of Senior Master Sgt. Felix A. Jones, Jr. Jones, a resident of Ripley, will soon be ninety-five years old. “I was just a kid from the country from somewhere around Chalybeate,” he grinned. As a child, Jones endured having a painful, potentially life-threatening growth behind his left ear, which made it difficult for him to concentrate in school. Whatever he lacked in formal schooling, he more than made up with through his military education and career. He miraculously beat the doctor’s prognosis that he would “be in a vegetative state” by the time he was seventeen if the growth was not removed. By the time he was seventeen, not only was he unbothered by the growth, but he was also determined to serve our country. Little did he know that his decision to serve our Country would lead to a 40-year military career, filled with improbable experiences and opportunities. He ended up spending time in the presence of and traveling with US presidents and hobnobbing with the likes of General Douglas McArthur. Other highlights of his career include serving as an honor guard to the body of Robert F. Kennedy and the Kennedy Family and being selected to participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade for Lyndon Johnson, and even travelling to the Middle East Crisis conference with President Gerald Ford, as per Ford’s request. Regarding the late Colin Powell and Pres. George W. Bush, Jones relayed multiple accounts of his interaction with both of them, stating, “they loved me.”
Jones’s niece, Beth Kuykendall, also of Ripley, affectionately refers to her “Uncle Bug” as “a real-life Forrest Gump” because of his adventures. Even though he has been retired since 1984, due to the “top secret” nature of many of the events he recalled, he was not able to talk about them. It was not until last year that he was able to fully disclose his experiences. “Neither Beth nor Beth’s mama (his sister, Bea Wiggs, now deceased) knew what I had done until recently,” he said.
Felix Alan Jones, Jr., son of Felix A. Jones, Sr. and Ida Voyles Jones was born April 27, 1927.
When Jones was just shy of 18 years old, his parents received a telegraph that his older brother, Joseph Earl, was killed in WW I. This stirred the young Jones to enlist in the military, even though he was still in high school and was too young to legally enlist. His father was against it, already having lost one son. He snuck off to Memphis, paid a vagrant to pose as his consenting father, and enlisted in the Navy. The Navy discovered his ruse and sent him home the day before he was to graduate from basic training. Still determined to serve our Country, he changed his birth certificate, went to Corinth, and enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
Prior to being sent home from Navy basic training camp, Jones learned how to improve his shooting skills. His talent as a shooter was obvious at the firing range during Air Corps basic training in San Antonio, TX. His Sergeant couldn’t believe he hit the target with such accuracy and took Jones to the Commander. The Commander immediately took Jones under his wing, saying he “had never seen a shot like him before.” Jones was sent to California to board a ship for Guam.
This was in early 1945, just before WWII ended. He qualified as a duty soldier in the Military Police (MP). Jones was determined to be the best MP on Guam. He was soon assigned to guard B-29 airplanes. He recalled, “I had never seen an airplane in my life! I was so in awe of those big tires.” Once, he escorted the Commander out to this “special B-29.” Jones knew only to follow orders. His orders were to make certain the plane was secure. He had no idea what was on it. “They were loading the atomic bomb,” Jones was informed later about this top-secret operation.
For his superb diligence, tenacity, and devotion to duty, he was awarded two stripes. Jones is on record for being the first in the Army Air Corps to go from private to corporal in six months, seven days.
The War was soon over. His Commander, impressed with his performance during the war, asked him what he really wanted to do. He immediately responded, “I want to work on airplanes.” When a supervisor informed his Commander that Jones’s IQ test score of 107 was just shy of the score of 110 needed to be considered for an airplane mechanic position, his Commander “quickly changed the ‘0’ to a ‘1’ when the supervisor wasn’t looking, and my supervisor apologized to my commander for claiming responsibility for making the error.” Jones was promptly taken to personnel and signed up for aircraft school. There was a B-29 school beginning in two weeks in Guam.
Before his release from the MP’s, he was assigned to go into the jungle and capture a Japanese soldier. He took three other soldiers with him. They were instructed to capture, not kill. All the Japanese soldiers they found committed suicide by jumping over a cliff, except for one. “I grabbed one by the foot and he started kicking,” Jones said. “We tied him up and carried him back to base.” His orders were to bring back a Japanese soldier, and that’s what he did.
Jones was asked to fly with the captured soldier and escort him to his hometown in Japan. He was kind to the captured soldier. When he returned the soldier to his Japanese family, the family honored Jones with a traditional ceremonial sword, a family heirloom that had been in the family for over 300 years. They readily accepted Jones and escorted him down the street to a radio station where they presented Jones with a guitar. He sang Home on The Range and You Are My Sunshine on national Japanese radio. He recalls being hailed as “a Japanese national hero” by the people for sparing the soldier’s life and returning him to his family.
Jones was thrilled to be around airplanes. He studied through lunch and dinner breaks and into the nights. He lived a dream when he got to ride on an airplane for a test flight.
He was promoted to Buck Sgt. and later, to Staff Sgt. He was sent to Japan to mechanical school. He and his Sgt. hitchhiked to Tokyo after classes one day. Only the soldiers in school who made good grades were allowed to go into Tokyo. A staff car stopped for them. Being polite, Jones allowed his Sgt. to sit in the front seat; he climbed in the back. There was a man in the back seat smoking a big cigar. “I looked around and all I could see were stars,” Jones recalls. “I said, ‘Sir, I am Sgt. Jones from Guam. Now, I know I’m not supposed to salute inside a car, but Sir, I’ve got to salute you.’ General Douglas McArthur returned the salute.” The trip ended with McArthur asking Jones and the Sgt. to join him for lunch. Their photo appeared in The Stars and Stripes the following day.
Jones learned airplanes inside and out, except for one area. He was fascinated with hydraulics and electricity, yet he knew nothing about them. “When I was growing up, I had no running water and no electricity. I didn’t even know what make a fan run.” Jones reasoned that, if he learned how to work with electricity, he could come back after his military career was over and electrify his mother’s house, which did not have electricity. He failed the electrical part of the course. He took that part again, which was not usually allowed, because his top advocate, the same Commander who changed his IQ score, arranged for the retake. Not only did Jones pass the second time, but he was assigned to teach the class.
Jones was asked to do public relations work due to his friendliness. He was told to go out in the county and into the jungle and place American flags at the schools. He was astonished to find there were no school buildings. Classes were held under trees and any place people could gather. Jones returned to his base and requested permission to gather plywood scraps and throw-away materials to assist in erecting makeshift huts for the schools. He was quickly granted permission and assistance.
Jones returned stateside in 1947. The military needed crew chiefs for B-25’s. He studied relentlessly. He was now trained in electrical systems, radios, radar, and instrument work. He had a major role in preparing the planes used during the Berlin Air Lift.
Jones was discharged and he joined the Reserves to maintain his rank. He remembers one day when he was picking up a truck in Ripley when he realized that the telegraph that his parents had been sent about his older brother being killed in battle was a mistake. Joseph Earl was not killed. He was severely wounded and was disabled from all the shrapnel in his body.
When the Korean Crisis began, Jones was recalled to the Air Force. He worked on the planes that flew troops in and out. “That’s when I decided I was going to stay in,” Jones explained. As Master Sgt. he became chief controller at an Air Force base in Ohio.
One day, he received orders to get 24 C-119’s ready to fly to Camp Campbell, KY to pick up 500 paratroopers. “Getting them planes ready was a hard, hard job. I didn’t know what the mission was. I just had to see to preparing the planes and to fly on one used to drop the paratroopers off over Havana at midnight. I had to instruct them to shoot everything that moved when they hit the ground.” Jones was to stay on the plane, but he thought about those young men, and that probably none of them would survive if deployed.
The Cuban Crisis and the close call which could have resulted in WWIII is now a part of history, but Jones recalled some of his thoughts at the time. “It made me think about Abraham offering Isaac. Those little soldiers looked so young and tender. I went to my cabin, fell on my knees and praised the Lord for putting a stop to that before it really got started.” The 500 paratroopers who Jones trained were ready to fight, but were sent back to the US when the crisis was resolved. They were disappointed that they could not fight, but many expressed gratitude that they got to train under Jones. JFK and Gen. Curtis Lemay flew Jones and others to DC for a special commendation.
After JFK’s death, Jones was sent to Dallas to accompany the body back to Washington. He served as part of the Honor Guard at the White House. He returned to Wright Patterson AFB and soon received a request to attend the Presidential Inaugural Parade for Lyndon B. Johnson. Jones’s daughters watched the parade on TV in their school auditorium. They watched history being made as they watched their father send a signal to them by moving his shoulders while the camera was rolling.
Jones served in various capacities and enjoyed some much-deserved perks along the way. He accompanied Nixon when he came to Ohio to observe the devastation left in the wake of a tornado; he flew to Camp David to discuss air transportation and make plans for a rescue with Carter during the hostage crisis; he entertained Carter’s parents in his office while their son toured Clinton County Air Base and he attended a promotion dinner in DC, where he was the only enlisted person in the ballroom. Members of Congress were there. During the evening a piano was spotted across the room. Jones found someone to play it and he led the singing of some old-fashioned hymns. Felix was asked to say the blessing.
There was a C-119 crash in Louisiana which involved the destruction of two homes and the death of civilians. One little girl was left as an orphan. “They were all tore up down there,” Jones said. The AF sent Jones on one is his PR missions. It took a while, but Jones made friendships and devised a deal with the families of the victims: The Air Force would bury the family members and pay for the little girl’s education.
“Seventeen people were put in for Master Sergeant. Back then they had to meet a board and pass a test. Some asked me what I was doing in there. Some of them had college degrees and such. Well, the General who was to sit on the board died that night of a heart attack. His wife told me that the General told her he had never met anyone like me,” Jones said. “I put everything into being the best NCO I could be.” Jones earned the Air Force’s highest rank for a non-commissioned officer.
Jones was picked to be a special advisor in Vietnam because of his background in Guam and Japan. He was not involved in combat.
During the Middle East Crisis Conference, Pres. Gerald Ford needed the best people available to fly with his entourage. There was a Senior Master Sgt. who was of good character, experienced in public relations and the best technical airplane mechanic and air controller in the Air Force. Ford personally requested Jones for the assignment.
“I’ve done good,” Jones said of his long career.
Jones lives in Ripley with his wife, Sandra, and his grandson, Joey. He has two daughters, Teresa and Patty; three sons, Bruce, Jeff, and Joel; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Two of his children graduated from RHS. Felix had 6 half siblings (Beth Wiggs, mentioned in this article, was one of them). The father of these children died, and the mother and Felix's father married and had Earl, Felix, and Iva Jean.
Of all the things that he has accomplished in his life, Felix Jones, Jr. has much to be proud of. Included in the list of proud achievements: he finally got that high school diploma that alluded him. North Tippah School District presented him with an honorary high school diploma several years ago. He drove school bus No. 24 for years before finally retiring. Jones continues to lead a busy and fulfilling life as an usher in The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ in Blue Mountain, as an active life member in the VFW and American Legion and as a chaplain in the Ripley Masonic Lodge. He enjoys gardening and working on cars and can be seen driving around town. On and near Veterans Day, he goes to every school in Ripley, Pine Grove and Blue Mountain to participate in their Veterans Day ceremonies.
What are his thoughts on the famous salute that he claims to have taught a three-year-old little boy on the day of his daddy’s funeral? Jones recalled that, “When he was 15, I saw John F. Kennedy, Jr. again, and he said to me: ‘Please, don’t ever let that salute die-- I am so proud of it,’ and I promised to never let it die.” When Jones visits schools and gives speeches to students, he keeps his promise: “Any time I go to the schools, I teach the kids how to salute.”
Sr. Master Sgt. Felix A. Jones, Jr.: we salute you for your lifetime of service to America.