RIPLEY • Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. Members of the Ripley Fire Department will escort the jolly ole elf around town this Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
“Since we couldn’t have the parade this year, Ripley Main Street wanted to bring some joy to the kids in town so Santa will cruise the city,” said Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “We’re still working out the route but will post it on our social media before Sunday.”
Check with Ripley Main Street’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information on the event.