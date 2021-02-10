RIPLEY • The Mississippi Grassroots Movement hosted a mobile food giveaway on Saturday, helping to provide food to hundreds of families in the community
The giveaway, which was held in the old Fred’s parking lot, brought several churches and organizations together along with dozens of volunteers for a full day of giving to the community.
“We’ve been here since about 7 o’clock,” Nia Colom, one of the event’s organizers, said when speaking about how the event has played out. “The truck arrived at around 7:30 with our first two loads, and then we got another truck unexpectedly with some pre-packaged boxes. Those came at about 10:30. Now we have more food than we anticipated, so we’re trying to get all this food out to the community.”
The food drive, sponsored by The House of Deliverance and Prayer, St. John Missionary Baptist, Terry Street Church of Christ, Foster’s Cosmetology and Barber College, and the Mid-South Food Bank saw several people from several walks of life come together for the common good.
“One person has a vision, and we all just come together collectively and make it happen,” Colom said. “We start asking people to volunteer their services and that’s exactly what happened. Different churches in the community came out and partnered together to volunteer and make this event possible and successful. We’re all just working together to make things happen”
A few of the people noted specifically by Colom for their help were Pastor Terry Smith, for his vast experience with events like the food drive, and Rob Hodges, owner of Grace Café, who brought a host of volunteers to help.
“He brought out his Leadership is Servanthood team out to help us because we were actually short on volunteers,” Colom said. “Rob came right out and stood in for us, no questions asked. When I asked him, ‘absolutely’ was his response, so I definitely want to thank him and his team for coming out to help us today. It wouldn’t have been possible without him.”
The food drive helped get food to an estimated 500 families in the community and could not have been done without the contributions of dozens of volunteers and several churches and organizations in the same community.