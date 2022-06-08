Four of the six living Tippah County World War II veterans were able to attend the Memorial Day ceremonies. Andrew Carter served in the Navy and those not pictured were Roy Hodges, T. C. Mauney and Felix Jones. Those unable to attend were Golden Barkley and Carl Lee Nance.
Memorial Day ceremonies at the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park were opened with the Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Color Guard, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem by Courtney Rutherford.
Retired Major General Doug Hayhurst of Corinth brought an inspiring message on the meaning of Memorial Day and how we must never forget those 1.3 million American Patriots who—since the founding of this country—made the supreme sacrifice that we might live free.
Four of the six living Tippah County World War II veterans were able to attend the Memorial Day ceremonies. Andrew Carter served in the Navy and those not pictured were Roy Hodges, T. C. Mauney and Felix Jones. Those unable to attend were Golden Barkley and Carl Lee Nance.
Memorial Day ceremonies at the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park were opened with the Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Color Guard, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem by Courtney Rutherford.
Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham spoke on behalf of the city and Ripley Aldermen who were one of the main sponsors of the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park.
Retired Major General Doug Hayhurst of Corinth brought an inspiring message on the meaning of Memorial Day and how we must never forget those 1.3 million American Patriots who—since the founding of this country—made the supreme sacrifice that we might live free.