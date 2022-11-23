North Tippah, South Tippah and Benton County school districts are joining many other school districts around the country in the civil lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc.
All three school boards elected to join the lawsuit against Juul during their meetings last month. The lawsuit will provide the districts with compensation once the suit is settled. Although the settlement may take many months, if not years, to come to fruition.
“Vaping and Juuls have been major setbacks for our children,” South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott said. “We spend a ton of time dealing with it and we don't have any idea what the long-term effects are.”
Benton County School District has decided to hire Blue Mountain-based attorney Philip Hearn to represent it in the case, while both North Tippah and South Tippah School Districts have elected to hire Booneville’s Casey Lott.
“The numbers I'm hearing are somewhere between $300 million to $500 million for the entire settlement,” Hearn said. “That number will be divided up between the school districts who elect to participate. How that will be divided up, I don't know. I think probably the most equitable way will be per student.”
The school board lawsuit is just the latest legal trouble for Juul, who has been in legal hot water over the last few years. The lawsuit stems from claims made by many that Juul has been deliberately marketing to minors as its main consumer base.
"Juul’s conduct has caused a youth vaping epidemic that uniquely impacts schools, which have been forced to incur a multitude of costs to address this problem," Lott said. "While Juul and other vape makers continue to profit billions, U.S. schools and school systems are often stretched beyond their means to keep vapes off their campuses."
In September of this year, Juul agreed to pay over $438 million to settle investigations by 33 states and Puerto Rico over how it may have marketed to teenagers, although the company did not admit any wrongdoing.
In April of this year, Juul agreed to a $22 million settlement with Washington State regarding claims that Juul marketed to minors and lied about the addictive nature of the product. It agreed to implement a secret shopper program to monitor whether stores were prohibiting minors from buying Juul products.
In November of last year, Juul settled a case filed by the Arizona Attorney General over the company allegedly unlawfully marketing to younger consumers and downplaying the risks associated with vaping. The case was ultimately settled for $14 million.
In June of last year, Juul settled a case with the state of North Carolina for $40 million after it was alleged the company was responsible for an increase in underage vaping in the state.
Many schools have been forced to purchase vape sensors and cameras, while many other schools need them, but can't afford them. According to Lott, one manufacturer has received over 100 requests from school districts with the cost reaching up to $1,000 per unit. In Ohio, one school district purchased 16.
In addition to the financial burden Juuls are placing on school districts, other problems are beginning to arise.
In Alabama, one school took the drastic step of removing doors from all bathroom stalls, drawing the ire of parents who suggested the school hire bathroom monitors or implement other forms of surveillance.
Student discipline is a factor as well. When students are suspended for vaping, hundreds of learning hours are lost, which is a problem for schools.
Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding correlates attendance to budget. Suspending students can cost school districts thousands of dollars, on top of the money being spent on preventative measures such as vape detectors.
"This youth vaping epidemic has saddled school systems with unnecessary costs, taking badly needed funds away from basic educational materials," Lott said. "In Mississippi, our schools don’t have a slush fund at their disposal and many districts do not have the means to prevent or address the harm caused by this epidemic."
In addition to all of the lawsuits being brought against Juul, the company is fighting an order from the Food and Drug Administration that Juul pulls its products from the market. Juul was created in 2015 and labeled as a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.
“The main thing is about getting these school districts this money,” Hearn said. “I know our school districts need it, so that’s my primary objective.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.