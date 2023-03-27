Tippah County Search and Rescue is teaming up with Tippah County Sheriff's Department to collect donations for tornado victims in Amory and Rolling Fork. The two departments are currently taking donations throughout this week.
The duo will set up at the Tippah County National Guard Armory on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations, which will be the last day of the donation drive.
After tornados in Amory left the town badly damaged, the two Tippah County entities decided to do what they could to help the victims.
"Karl (Gaillard) called me this morning and asked me if I would head it up and get the ball rolling," Tippah County Search and Rescue commander Lee Elliott said. "I told him I would."
Tippah County Search and Rescue and Tippah County Sheriff's Department are in need of Tylenol, ibuprofen, wipes, heavy-duty trash bags, sunscreen, first aid supplies such as peroxide, alcohol, bandaids, hand sanitizer, small containers with lids, bleach, roofing nails, washers, tarps, chapstick with sunscreen, water, snack food, new underwear for men, women, and children, T-shirts for men, women and children, toiletries, towels, bedding, sleeping bags and pillows.
According to Elliott, if the drive is successful another drive could follow in a few weeks to collect more donations.
