WALNUT • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department, with the aid of several other groups, initiated a search and rescue mission for a missing man on Saturday in the northern part of Tippah County.
In March of 2021, Johnny Lyles, originally of Moscow, Tennessee, was reported missed after last being seen on County Road 130 in Walnut, near the Tennessee state line.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Investigator Josh Bateman on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a friend reported that they last had contact with Lyles on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Lyles was spotted by a neighbor on Sunday, March 21, 2021 but has not been seen since.
Upon Lyles’ disappearance, the TCSD conducted its first search and rescue mission along the east side of the properties along County Road 100, which is also known as Muddy Ridge Road.
“There are no leads,” said Bateman. “We conducted a search back last year on County Road 100 on the east side of the properties, so this time we searched the west side just to eliminate the possibility of him being in the woods here.”
A total of 46 people and four cadaver dogs probed the area looking for Lyles. The Tippah County Search and Rescue Team, led by Lee Elliott, began scouring the woods around 8 a.m. along with members of Walnut Fire Department, Walnut Police Department, Alcorn County Emergency Management Agency, Blue Mountain Fire Department and other independent groups.
After a short break around 1 p.m., the crews hit the fields yet again before ending the search around 3 p.m.
“I just want to thank Lee Elliott and the Tippah County Search and Rescue Team for all their hard work,” said Bateman. “All of these people that showed up today don’t get paid to do this. They are all volunteers who took their time to come out here and search the woods for hours in this heat out of the goodness of their heart.”
Anybody with information on Lyles should contact Bateman at the Tippah County Sheriff's Department at 662-837-9336.