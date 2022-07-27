JACKSON • Initial public hearing dates are set for Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children, and Families: September 27 and 28, and October 25 and 26, 2022.
The hearings, chaired by Senator Nicole Boyd, will be held in Senate Room 216. They will be webcast and archived on the Legislature’s You Tube site for the convenience of those who are not able to attend in person.
Broad topics set for these dates include a statistical overview and maternal/child healthcare (September 27); adoption, foster care, and child support (September 28); childcare availability (October 25); and early intervention (October 26). Additional hearing dates or topics may be added as necessary.
“Testimony primarily from state agency heads and experts, and research following these hearings, will aid Senator Boyd and the study group members in forming policy proposals going into the 2023 Legislative Session,” Hosemann said.
Additionally, the public is invited to submit written testimony to WCFStudyGroup@senate.ms.gov, which will be shared with the full study group.
“Many people have personal stories about these topics and written testimony provides an opportunity to share them with study group members and the Senate,” Senator Boyd said. “We are also encouraging legislators to reach out to their constituents and hold public hearings in their districts before the study group hearing dates in the fall.”
The study group is tasked with making legislative recommendations related to families and young children (birth to 3 years old). Other members of the study group include Senators Kevin Blackwell, Hob Bryan, Dean Kirby, Rod Hickman, Angela Hill, Chad McMahan, Angela Turner-Ford, and Brice Wiggins.
To learn more about Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, visit www.ltgovhosemann.ms.gov.
