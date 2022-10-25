The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23.
Charles Tabor, 57, of Baldwyn, was arrested for manslaughter - culpable negligence and possession of a firearm or other weapons by a convicted felon. He was booked on Monday, Oct. 17 at 3:49 p.m.
Joseph Wilbanks, 44, of Walnut, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:58 p.m.
Terry Kelly, 56, of Ripley, was arrested and held for US Marshals. He was booked on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:04 p.m.
Timothy Melugin, 41, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for possession of schedule I or II controlled substance. He was booked on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:24 p.m.
Michael McLin, 39, of Falkner, was arrested for capias - indictment. He was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:07 p.m.
April King, 30, of Ripley, was arrested for embezzlement. She was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 at 2:18 p.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
