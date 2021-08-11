The annual Antioch Primitive Baptist Church cemetery workday and luncheon. For more information call 662-587-4807.
Destruction of SPED Records
The South Tippah School District Office of Special Education intends to destroy special education records of former students who reached their 21{sup}st{/sup} birthday on or before Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2015. Former students may obtain copies of these records by calling the school district office. Records are set to be destroyed on Aug. 30, 2021. For more information contact the Special Education Department at 1-662-837-7630.
Benton County Veterans Service now open
The Benton County Veterans Service Office is now open at the Benton County Courthouse, in Ashland. The office is open on Thursday and Friday of each week. Veteran Service Officer Don Jeffers is available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims.
Brick pavers on sale for Veterans Park
Family members can still buy a brick paver for the Tippah County Veterans Park. We urge all Veterans to buy one. Pick form up at Ripley Main Street, go online to the Tippah County Memorial Veterans Park website and download, or contact Mike Felton (662-223-0539) or Tommy Rainey (662-587-9908).
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They are closed on Wednesdays.
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Current recommendations for prevention of the coronavirus will be observed. The American Legion encourages all members to come out and see the many improvements that have been made to the Post.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.