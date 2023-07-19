Saturday, Aug. 5
St. James COGIC will have a candidate speaking at 719 Ashland Road, Ripley beginning at 9 a.m. For more information contact Sister Geanette Robinson at 662-882-8989.
September 24, 2023 is the observance of Gold Star Families Day remembering the families who have lost family members in wars and conflicts. On that day a new Gold Star Families monument will be dedicated in the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park. The Veterans Memorial Park Committee is asking for your help in identifying these families so they can be honored at the dedication ceremony. If your family lost a family member in war or conflict or if you know of a family that did, please let us know so we can contact them. You can call Amercan Legion Commander Mike Felton at 662 223-0539, Tommy Rainey at 662 587-9908 or send a note to American Legion Post 81, 145 Twin Lakes Road, Ripley, MS 38663. Your help will be greatly appreciated.
Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society seeking donations
The Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society is seeking monetary donations to continue the work of recognizing unmarked graves beginning with the Ripley Cemetery and moving to other large county cemeteries. Donations may be made through PayPal to Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society or mailed to 201 Union Street in Ripley. For more information, visit the Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society Facebook page.
Benton County Veterans Service now open
The Benton County Veterans Service Office is now open at the Benton County Courthouse, in Ashland. The office is open on Thursday and Friday of each week. Veteran Service Officer Don Jeffers is available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims.
Brick pavers on sale for Veterans Park
Family members can still buy a brick paver for the Tippah County Veterans Park. We urge all Veterans to buy one. Pick form up at Ripley Main Street, go online to the Tippah County Memorial Veterans Park website and download, or contact Mike Felton (662-223-0539) or Tommy Rainey (662-587-9908).
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. All Veterans invited for a meal and fellowship followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. For more information contact 662-223-0539 or 662-587-9908.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.