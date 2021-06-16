Monday, June 21
Canaan Baptist Church summer Vacation Bible School will go through Friday beginning at 6 p.m. til 8:30 p.m. for ages one through adults. For more information call 662-837-4398 or 662-587-2731.
Friday, June 25
Spout Springs Presbyterian Church (PCA) will have a Families Celebration and its 69th annual homecoming thru June 27, 2021. Friday will be Music and Family Stories beginning at 6 p.m. in the schoolhouse. Saturday’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with buildings open and maps available to Old Spout site and area cemeteries. Washer boards, checkers and other games will be available. Hourly family presentations will begin at 1 p.m. with Childs Family, followed by Mauney Family at 2 p.m. and ending with Richardson Family at 3 p.m. Food will be for sale at both Friday and Saturday’s events by Tippah County 4-H Club. Sunday Homecoming services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brad Chandler, pastor Spout Springs Presbyterian Church bringing the message. Dinner on the grounds to follow service at 12 noon with fellowship to follow. The church is located 12 miles East of Ripley just off HWY 2, on CR 500 in Tippah County. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information visit the church’s Facebook page at Spout Springs Presbyterian Church, PCA or at Childs Mauney Richardson Reunion
Brick paver on sale for Veterans Park
Family members can still buy a brick paver for the Veterans Park. We urge all Veterans to buy one. Pick form up at Ripley Main Street, go on line Tippah County memorial Veterans Park and download or contact Mike Felton 662-223-0539 or Tommy Rainey 662-587-9908
Registration for Ripley Boys & Girls Club
Registration is now open for the Ripley Boys & Girls Club Summer program. Registration is free for the first 40 members. For more information call 662-841-6504.
Simpson family reunion canceled
The annual Simpson family reunion held the first Sunday in June has been canceled this year due to the pandemic safety concerns.
Bond Memorial Library now open for all services
Bond Memorial Library in Ashland is now open for all services Monday-Friday, 9 a.m - 5 p.m. When you enter the library, you must be responsible for your well-being. Disinfectant wipes are available for cleaning computers before use. The library has three computers are open for use. When browsing library materials (books, movies, etc.), you must use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. Curbside service is still available. Call (662) 224-6400 with any questions.
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They are closed on Wednesdays
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Current recommendations for prevention of the coronavirus will be observed. The American Legion encourages all members to come out and see the many improvements that have been made to the Post.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.