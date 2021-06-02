Sunday, June 6
Homecoming will be at Canaan Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with worship music by Good Time Grass followed by fellowship meal at noon. For more information call 662-837-4398 or 662-587-2731.
Tuesday, June 8
The election has been moved to the Walnut Fire Department. The police department is using the community center because of the damages to the library building.
Saturday, June 12
The American Legion is sponsoring a singing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. by the Tippah Tigers (Anthony Leatherwood, Rick Adair and Bobbie Irvin the Fiveashes (Carleigh and Jason). There will be spaghetti, slaw and Texas toast for $10, includes drink. No alcohol or smoking allowed. The auxiliary will be having a spaghetti cook off. Winner will receive $100 and trophy .
Sunday, June 13
Providence Baptist Church's 167th homecoming will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow.
Monday, June 21
Canaan Baptist Church summer Vacation Bible School will go through Friday beginning at 6 p.m. til 8:30 p.m. for ages one through adults. For more information call 662-837-4398 or 662-587-2731.
Registration for Ripley Boys & Girls Club
Registration is now open for the Ripley Boys & Girls Club Summer program. Registration is free for the first 40 members. For more information call 662-841-6504.
Simpson family reunion canceled
The annual Simpson family reunion held the first Sunday in June has been canceled this year due to the pandemic safety concerns.
Bond Memorial Library now open for all services
Bond Memorial Library in Ashland is now open for all services Monday-Friday, 9 a.m - 5 p.m. When you enter the library, you must be responsible for your well-being. Disinfectant wipes are available for cleaning computers before use. The library has three computers are open for use. When browsing library materials (books, movies, etc.), you must use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. Curbside service is still available. Call (662) 224-6400 with any questions.
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They are closed on Wednesdays
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Current recommendations for prevention of the coronavirus will be observed. The American Legion encourages all members to come out and see the many improvements that have been made to the Post.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.