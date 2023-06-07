Sunday, June 11
Providence Baptist Church will be celebrating its 169th anniversary on Sunday. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jerry Bingham will be bringing the homecoming message with fellowship meal to follow.
Saturday, June 17
Three Forks Fire Department will host a meet and greet for the political candidates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be sold and there will be a cake auction.
Dry Creek Fire and Rescue will host a Grill & Chill at 8301 CR 600 Booneville, MS., 38829. From 4 p.m to 6 p.m., they will serve BBQ plates for $12 apiece. Boston Butt orders turned in by June 3 can be picked up at that time for $35 before the start of an auction, which begins at 6 p.m. For more information, contact (662)-720-6424.
Saturday, June 24
Human Trafficking Awareness Event for people of all ages will be held at Courthouse Square, 102 North Main St. East Spring St., Ripley from 9 a.m. to noon. The event includes a one-mile walk, a sand activity, a survivor’s story, and an inspirational speaker. Learn the signs and dangers of human trafficking.
The Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society is seeking monetary donations to continue the work of recognizing unmarked graves beginning with the Ripley Cemetery and moving to other large county cemeteries. Donations may be made through PayPal to Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society or mailed to 201 Union Street in Ripley. For more information, visit the Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society Facebook page.
Benton County Veterans Service now open
The Benton County Veterans Service Office is now open at the Benton County Courthouse, in Ashland. The office is open on Thursday and Friday of each week. Veteran Service Officer Don Jeffers is available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims.
Brick pavers on sale for Veterans Park
Family members can still buy a brick paver for the Tippah County Veterans Park. We urge all Veterans to buy one. Pick form up at Ripley Main Street, go online to the Tippah County Memorial Veterans Park website and download, or contact Mike Felton (662-223-0539) or Tommy Rainey (662-587-9908).
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. All Veterans invited for a meal and fellowship followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. For more information contact 662-223-0539 or 662-587-9908.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.
