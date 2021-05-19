Sunday, May 30
The Newby family reunion will be at Pine Grove School cafeteria beginning at noon.
Simpson family reunion canceled
The annual Simpson family reunion held the first Sunday in June has been canceled this year due to the pandemic safety concerns.
Bond Memorial Library now open for all services
Bond Memorial Library in Ashland is now open for all services Monday-Friday, 9 a.m - 5 a.m. When you enter the library, you must be responsible for your well-being. Disinfectant wipes are available for cleaning computers before use. The library has three computers are open for use. When browsing library materials (books, movies, etc.), you must use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. Curbside service is still available. Call (662) 224-6400 with any questions.
Tippah County Historical Museum hours announced
The Tippah County Historical Museum is now open to the public, but the staff requests that you wear a mask when you come and practice distancing. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They are closed on Wednesdays
Ripley Masonic Lodge to meet
Ripley Masonic Lodge meets on every second Monday at 7 p.m. Lodge members should come and bring a dish for the potluck meal.
American Legion Post 81 meets monthly
Ripley American Legion Post 81 meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Current recommendations for prevention of the coronavirus will be observed. The American Legion encourages all members to come out and see the many improvements that have been made to the Post.
American Legion is looking for new members
The American Legion Post 81 is looking for new members. If you would like to join the American Legion Post 81, contact Mike Felton, Post Commander at 662-223-0539.