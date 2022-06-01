RIPLEY • Lisa Settlemires is collecting monetary donations and new televisions for the nursing home residents in Ripley. There is a current need for 40 televisions.
This project was inspired by Settlemires’s own experience with her family members, who have spent a good deal of time in hospitals and medical rehabilitation centers. Between her stepfather, Marion Hill, and her grandmother, Sue Glissen, both requiring in-house rehab over the past two years, Settlemires has seen the boredom that comes with being confined to a room or bed for most of the day and it sunk in that something as simple as a TV can make a huge difference for people who find themselves in similar situations.
“Marion spent hours upon hours of that time watching his westerns and Mamaw (Glissen) couldn’t live without her Hallmark movies and ball games,” said Settlemires. “During Mamaw’s last stay at the hospice house, the TVs were out in the entire building for over two full days. She was getting stir crazy, with no sound to break up the silence, and one time even cried and asked them to please get the cable fixed.”
Her children received an upgraded TV for Christmas, and, when deciding what to do with the old TVs that were still perfectly fine, Settlemires thought of her Mamaw.
She called the nursing home to inquire about if there was a need for anyone that could use her old televisions and was surprised to learn of how many didn’t have their own TV.
“Tippah County is known for its generosity, and when we see there is a need, we can all step up to fill it,” Settlemires said. “I am not a non-profit, so your donation is not tax deductible, but just think of the joy that you will be proving to an elderly person.”
“These TVs will also be staying with the nursing home after residents leave, so that others can use them in the future,” Settlemires explained.
She may be reached by phone or text message: (662)-587-4634. Monetary donations may be mailed to: Lisa Settlemires, P.O Box 657 Ripley, MS 38663.
“I have already had several TVs donated that I am in the process of collecting already, so we could really use a few new ones or monetary donations to use towards purchasing new ones,” Settlemires said. “I can purchase a new 32-inch for between $120-$160.”