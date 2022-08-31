ICC logo

New members of the Beta Tau Sigma chapter at the Tupelo Campus include Kiara Clay, Madison Huppert, both of Aberdeen; Kelly Barnett, Sofie Pitts, both of Amory; Shanda Green of Belden; Abigail Dillard, Jenna Nicholson, both of Blue Springs; Brian Hatton, Christina Vasquez, both of Caledonia; Alexis Cocke of Coldwater; Maira Cantor of Ecru; Karly Weeks of Fulton; Charles King of Greenwood Springs; Aaron Barnett, William Gentry, Wesley Newton, all of Guntown; Karly Huffman of Houlka; Olivia Dean, Alyssa Haire, both of Houston; Sarah Minor of Mantachie; Emma Weeks of Mooreville; Larissa Lemons, Takeia Smith, both of Nettleton; Alexis Kent, Bobby Rainer, Patrick Zyla, all of New Albany; Emily Gaskin of Pittsboro; Aya Aboluhom, Sandy Allred, Adam Berry, Monica Gasca, Eli Harlow, Deanna Henderson, Sara Kitchens, Gracie McClain, Emily Moorman, Brandon Onsby, Anna Ritchie, all of Pontotoc; Lydia Garrison, John Lindsey, both of Randolph; Raven Blagg, Riley Cole, Alayna Mitchell, Emily Page, Peyton Raiford, James Rinaldi, all of Saltillo; Katelyn Horton of Thaxton; Francisco Aguilar, Anesha Allahi, Aliyah Birmingham, Emmalee Cash, Kenneth Cox, Briana Dent, Liberty Dilbeck, Dunia Eidhah, Martez Goree, Piper Hattox, Gabriel Hester, Amari Jamison, Weston Johnson, John Martell-Bigham, Parker May, Samuel Moeller, Lillyan Nguyen, Khushi Patel, Alex Robison, Jamarious Salters, Jacquillia Sorrell, Olivia Tubbs, Jennifer Ventura, Madelyn Young, all of Tupelo; and Meagan Morgan of Woodland.

