RIPLEY • During the Tippah County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, Sheriff Karl Gaillard discussed the need for an open container ordinance in Tippah County.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1087 into law in June 2020, authorizing the possession of beer, light wines and light spirits in dry counties. The law took effect Jan. 1.
“Since the state passed that there’s no such thing as a dry county anymore, we have a lot of younger folks that think it’s just free rein to go ride around with an open container,” said Gaillard.
Gaillard asked if it would override the state law to have the ordinance. Attorney Bart Adams said that it would not and recommended that if the county passed an ordinance, it mirrors the one the City of Ripley already has in place. He also stated that the Town of Walnut was in the process of adopting an open container law.
“It’s not illegal to possess beer or alcohol in the county. You can’t sell it, but it is illegal to have it. A law would give us one more tool,” continued Gaillard.
Gaillard went on to say that without an ordinance, anyone can be out in public drinking, and the sheriff’s department could not do anything about it unless the person were drunk.
“If you don’t want people in Shopezy’s parking lot, drinking beer out in public, we’re going to need an open container law,” Gaillard used as an example. “That’s what I’m getting at. An ordinance would save us from having to wait until someone is drunk to stop them from being out in public drinking. The state has given them an inch. They will take a mile if we don’t have something in place.”
The supervisors took no action on an ordinance at this time.