BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating an incident in Blue Mountain earlier this month in which one man was shot.
On Thursday, March 11 at 8:24 p.m., the sheriff’s department received a call about a shooting on County Road 825.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, it appears that the shooting victim went to his neighbors’ house to confront them about some stolen items. An argument escalated back to the victim’s father’s home in which multiple shots were fired, and the victim was struck in the head.
Investigator Josh Bateman said the victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. At last report, he was in a regular room, sitting up and talking.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Gaillard called the case one of the most complicated he has seen during his years in law enforcement. He said none of the victim’s witnesses have been available to give statements. The sheriff’s department continues to investigate all aspects of the case, including reports that the shooting could have been racially motivated.
“We will file the appropriate charges when the case is completed,” said Gaillard. “The sooner the victim’s witnesses make themselves available for questioning, the sooner we can hopefully close out the case. If we find that there was racial motivation, we will turn that information over to the FBI.”
In other law enforcement news:
On Wednesday, March 24, around 9:20 p.m., Tippah County sheriff deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a truck on North Jackson Street in Ripley. The driver of the vehicle tried to evade deputies, and a pursuit entailed.
While deputies pursued the vehicle, the driver threw items out the window. The chase continued into Benton County where Benton County deputies assisted.
The vehicle turned onto a trail in the woods and got stuck in a ditch. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, D.L. Hurt, 49, of Falkner.
Hurt is charged with burglary of a commercial building, resisting arrest, malicious mischief, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement officers in a motor vehicle.
He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $25,000 circuit court bond and a $2,000 justice court bond.